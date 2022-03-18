Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Trimble comprises approximately 1.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

TRMB stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.10. 1,335,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

