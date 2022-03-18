Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Sells $939,743.70 in Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $22.02 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

