Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $364.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 4.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

