Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $364.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 4.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
