Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 558,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
NYSE:ETJ opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
