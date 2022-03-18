Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 665,400 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 558,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE:ETJ opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 857,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 73,010 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 743,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 643,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 396,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

