Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after acquiring an additional 281,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 109,172 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 118,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

