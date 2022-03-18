Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $30.25.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.