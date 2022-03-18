Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Trading Down 2.5%

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Approximately 2,617,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,845,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

