Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.11. 2,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.05. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

