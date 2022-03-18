Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

