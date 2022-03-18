Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of IDRV stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $57.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07.

