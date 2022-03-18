Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Unilever by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

