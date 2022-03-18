Edge Capital Group LLC Has $12.86 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

