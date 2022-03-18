Edge Capital Group LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $195.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.26. Diageo plc has a one year low of $163.41 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $954.62.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

