Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOBY. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Joby Aviation Inc has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JOBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.