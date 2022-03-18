Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $210.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.82. The firm has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

