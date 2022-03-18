Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $190.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.22. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $267.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

