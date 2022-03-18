Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider Eric F. O’toole Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EPC opened at $37.87 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several research firms have commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

