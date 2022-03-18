Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $276.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

