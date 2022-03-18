Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Up 17.6% in February

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Element Solutions stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. 21,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after acquiring an additional 679,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,973 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after acquiring an additional 879,867 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Element Solutions (Get Rating)
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Element Solutions (ESI)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.