Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Up 17.6% in February

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. 21,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after acquiring an additional 679,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,973 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after acquiring an additional 879,867 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

