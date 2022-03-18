Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of ELTK opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -2.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

