Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of ELTK opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -2.30.
Eltek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
