Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Raised to C$68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

EMRAF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218. Emera has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

