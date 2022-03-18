Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Trimmed by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $95.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

