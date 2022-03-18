Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.53

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.53 and traded as high as C$56.46. Enbridge shares last traded at C$55.82, with a volume of 10,823,745 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,219,916.38. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,997,704.07.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

