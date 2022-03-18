Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 35.93.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

NYSE:EDR opened at 29.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 28.93. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.