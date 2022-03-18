Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Endeavour Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $841.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 988,813 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 330,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 75,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.