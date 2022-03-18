Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Endo International were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Endo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Endo International by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 164,841 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Endo International by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Endo International stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Endo International plc has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

