Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 414,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,185,000 after purchasing an additional 221,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

