Energi One Day Volume Reaches $470,962.00 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $37.32 million and approximately $470,962.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00194945 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00380338 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,987,804 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

