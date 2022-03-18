Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. Analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

