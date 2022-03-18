Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 229,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,671,252. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

