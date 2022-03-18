Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,962,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

ET opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

