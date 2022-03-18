Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

NETI has been the topic of several research reports. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Eneti has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eneti will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Eneti by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eneti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eneti by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 238,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP grew its holdings in Eneti by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 960,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,577 shares in the last quarter.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

