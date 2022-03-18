ENI (NYSE:E) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Head to Head Analysis

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crescent Energy and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 1 5 12 0 2.61

ENI has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.03%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and ENI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 2.20 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -38.50 ENI $92.01 billion 0.57 $7.25 billion $3.92 7.44

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87% ENI 7.81% 11.23% 3.66%

Summary

ENI beats Crescent Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

ENI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni Gas e uce, Power & Renewables segment engages in retail sales of gas, electricity and related services, production and wholesale sales of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants.

