EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.60. 1,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.67.
In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
