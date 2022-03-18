EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.60. 1,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.