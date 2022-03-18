Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EFSC opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 880,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,453,000 after acquiring an additional 74,696 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

