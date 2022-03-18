Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Issues Earnings Results

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 42.60%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Envela has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Envela by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

