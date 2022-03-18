EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.30. 5,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,624. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.90.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.