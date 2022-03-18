Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 459,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Equillium has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 16.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQ. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equillium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

