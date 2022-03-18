Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $179.80

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.80 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.34). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.34), with a volume of 102,999 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £661.23 million and a PE ratio of 78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 179.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 172.11.

About Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

