Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $773,363,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 38,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

