Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dominion Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of D opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $84.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

