Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

