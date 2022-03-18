Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.59.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

