Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in February

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 270,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.7 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $61.44.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

