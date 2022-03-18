Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLWT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Euro Tech by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

