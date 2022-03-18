Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 144,300 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Euroseas stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $212.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.42. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.88 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

