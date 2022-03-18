EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.54.

EVCM opened at 12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 12.15 and its 200-day moving average is 15.84. EverCommerce has a one year low of 10.38 and a one year high of 23.41.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

