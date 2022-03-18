Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 2,331 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $65,415.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $6,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $5,875.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $22,893.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $56,650.00.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in TELA Bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.