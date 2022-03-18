Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$40.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.24 and a 12-month high of C$47.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

