Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUVA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 526,087 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NuVasive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 505,367 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47.7% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 444,499 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth approximately $10,163,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $53.79 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

