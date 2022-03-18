Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $27,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 450 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after acquiring an additional 193,053 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.61) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,163.53.

NYSE BHP opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

